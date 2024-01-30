Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat

Islam Times - The spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces Yehya Saree released the following statement:

In solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and in support with our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and as a response to the American-British aggression on our country, our fighters clashed on Monday with a number of American destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab while they were protecting two American commercial ships.The result of the clash came as follows:- The American vessel was directly hit- The two American commercial vessels were obliged to withdraw and retreat.-Several of our ballistic missiles struck their targets despite the warships’ attempts to intercept them.The Yemeni military forces used a number of ballistic missiles during the more than two-hour clashes.In parallel, the Yemeni Armed Forces are to persist with their military operations: enforcing a blockade on “Israeli” navigation in the Red and Arabian seas until a ceasefire is achieved in Gaza, and the imposed siege is lifted.The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will take all necessary military procedure within the legitimate right of defense of our country, our people, and our nation, by targeting all hostile American and British targets in the Red and Arab seas.