0
Monday 29 January 2024 - 23:19

Iraqi Resistance: US Shedding Tears for Slain Soldiers in Jordan While Ignoring Gaza Carnage

Story Code : 1112493
Iraqi Resistance: US Shedding Tears for Slain Soldiers in Jordan While Ignoring Gaza Carnage
“While Americans have shown great sadness over the death of the three troops, they are unmoved by the murder and injury of 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of Zionists with US-built munitions,” Abu Alaa al-Walai wrote in a social media post.

He added that Washington’s contradictory behavior dispelled the myth about its self-proclaimed advocacy for human rights and exposed its criminal nature and ugly face to the entire world.

The hypocrisy has got to the point that the US has even lost international sympathy and solidarity, and it is now in isolation, the Iraqi anti-terror resistance figure said.

Three American forces were killed and at least 25 others wounded in a drone attack in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border, the United States military said.

US President Joe Biden pledged to “hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing.”

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin also said he was “outraged and deeply saddened” by the killing of the three US troops.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, claimed operations targeting three bases, including one on the Jordan-Syria border.

Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Washington’s singled-out support for the “Israeli” genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

More than 110 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children. Another 64,487 individuals have been wounded as well.

The United States has supplied the entity with weapons and intelligence support and blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
29 January 2024
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
29 January 2024
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
29 January 2024
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
29 January 2024
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
29 January 2024
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
29 January 2024
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
29 January 2024
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
29 January 2024
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
28 January 2024
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
28 January 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
28 January 2024
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
28 January 2024