Monday 29 January 2024 - 23:26

“Israel” Martyrs 2 New Palestinians in West Bank

Story Code : 1112496
Palestinian sources identified the martyr as Thaer Naeem Hamo, 21, who died after he was shot in the abdomen by bullets from the occupation forces, following persistent attempts to treat him at Al-Hadaf Medical Center.

Hours later, “Israeli” occupation forces martyred a Palestinian a child in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem.

Security sources announced that Rani Yasser Khalaf Al-Shaer, 16, died as a result of being hit by live bullets during the confrontations that broke out in Khirbet Al-Deir area.

They added that the occupation forces didn't allow ambulance crews to reach al-Shaer.
