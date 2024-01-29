0
Monday 29 January 2024

Pro-Palestine March Held in British City of Manchester

Gathering at Platt Fields Park in the city of Manchester, they held a demonstration in a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they chanted pro-Palestinian slogans including “Free Palestine”, “Cease-fire now” and “End Apartheid”.

They criticized the British government’s support for Israel and called on people to join a boycott campaign which is targeting companies supporting the “Israeli” entity’s attacks in Gaza.

Besides various signs with slogans including “Stop the killing”, some protesters were also seen carrying South Africa's flag over the country's decision to file a case against the entity at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] in The Hague, the Netherlands on Dec. 29 on charges of genocide against Palestinians amid a deadly “Israeli” invasion against the Gaza Strip following the surprise retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

On Friday, the UN court found South Africa's claim that the apartheid “Israeli” entity is committing genocide plausible.

The court issued an interim order urging the entity to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and to improve the humanitarian situation.

The crowd later marched towards the Mechanics Institute building, where a panel discussion was held later that was attended by some Palestinians who lost their family members during “Israeli” attacks in the besieged enclave.

Palestinian flags were seen on lampposts on some streets in Manchester.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza following the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group on Oct. 7 against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

More than 110 days into the campaign, the entity has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,422 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injuring 65,087.

The “Israeli” aggression has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.
