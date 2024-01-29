Intelligence Min. Resistance Reacts to US Aggressors According to its Policy

Islam Times - Iran's intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib stated that the Resistance responds to the presence of the US aggressors according to its policy in the region.

On the sidelines of the IRGC Intelligence Martyrs' Conference, Esmaeil Khatib stated that Ansarullah and Resistance actions in the region show the strong will of Muslims."Just as the Holy Prophet (PBUH) faced enemies at the beginning of the era of Islam and in wars, today [Yemeni] Ansarullah and the Resistance stand against all disbelief, hypocrisy and polytheism," the minister said.Pointing to the assassination of the IRGC military advisors in Syria, he said that the Resistance responds to the presence of the US aggressors according to its policy in the region and takes action based on their own decisions.