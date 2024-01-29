US Failed to Stop Drone Attack Due to Identification Mixup

Islam Times - The United States military failed to stop a deadly attack on its service members in Jordan because the drone approached the base at the same time a US drone was also returning to the area, American officials said Monday.

There was some confusion on the base when the US drone returned about whether the other incoming drone was friendly or not, officials said, according to The Wall Street Journal.Without giving evidence, President Joe Biden on Sunday blamed Iran-backed Resistance groups for the attack that killed three US Army troops in Jordan and wounded more than two dozen others.However, a UُُS defense official told the paper that the US has not yet found evidence showing that Iran directed the attack.The Biden administration is going through options to respond to the deadly drone attack, for which the Islamic Resistance group in Iraq has claimed for.