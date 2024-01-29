0
Monday 29 January 2024 - 23:33

US Failed to Stop Drone Attack Due to Identification Mixup

Story Code : 1112499
US Failed to Stop Drone Attack Due to Identification Mixup
There was some confusion on the base when the US drone returned about whether the other incoming drone was friendly or not, officials said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Without giving evidence, President Joe Biden on Sunday blamed Iran-backed Resistance groups for the attack that killed three US Army troops in Jordan and wounded more than two dozen others. 

However, a UُُS defense official told the paper that the US has not yet found evidence showing that Iran directed the attack. 

The Biden administration is going through options to respond to the deadly drone attack, for which the Islamic Resistance group in Iraq has claimed for.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
29 January 2024
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
29 January 2024
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
29 January 2024
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
29 January 2024
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
29 January 2024
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
29 January 2024
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
29 January 2024
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
29 January 2024
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
28 January 2024
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
28 January 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
28 January 2024
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
28 January 2024