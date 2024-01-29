Al-Qassam Brigades Strikes Tel Aviv with Barrage of Rockets

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has launched fresh attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories by firing a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in retaliation for the months-long genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, fired about 10 heavy rockets at Tel Aviv and its surroundings on Monday, on the 115th day of Israel’s brutal aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.Israeli media said several explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and that the rockets had been fired from southwest of Khan Yunis, the largest city in the south of the Gaza Strip.Israeli media confirmed the reports of Palestinian strikes on Tel Aviv, but declined to provide further details on the extent of damage and number of possible casualties.“At least 10 rockets were fired from Gaza toward central Israel not long ago, setting off sirens in Tel Aviv and surrounding cities including Rishon Lezion, Holon and Bat Yam,” said the website of the Times of Israel newspaper.The paper also said a car in Rishon Lezion was hit by shrapnel, but nobody was wounded.Monday’s attack by the al-Qassam Brigades was the largest of its kind over the past weeks after the military wing of Hamas targeted with a missile barrage Tel Aviv and about 30 cities and towns south of it earlier in the month.In a similar attack on the first day of the new year, al-Qassam Brigades struck Tel Aviv and its suburbs with missiles, destroyed scores of Israeli military vehicles and killed over a dozen of the regime's forces.Israel waged the genocidal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime's aggression has claimed the lives of at least 26,422 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65,087 others.The Israeli military has committed war crimes in Gaza by targeting medical facilities, personnel, and transport and destroying the healthcare system in the Palestinian territory.