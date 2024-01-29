0
Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Exhibition of Iran’s Homegrown Products

The exhibition was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran.

The most important feature of this year's exhibition was domestic production with a focus on knowledge-based companies and the manufacturing supply chain.

The latest achievements and products of knowledge-based companies in various sectors such as “energy”, “the oil and petrochemical industry”, “automotive industries”, “mining, mineral and metal industries”, “communications, information technology and satellite manufacturing”, “food and agriculture industries”, “medical equipment”, “handicrafts”, “air, sea, rail, and land transportation”, “textile industries”, and “housing and household appliances” were showcased in the exhibition.

The capabilities of knowledge-based companies in designing and manufacturing equipment for oil well drilling, the petrochemical industry and catalysts were one part of the exhibition, Khamenei.ir reported.

Additionally, knowledge-based companies active in the field of electricity and power plants also presented their achievements and capabilities during the event.

In the exhibition, electric cars, motorcycles and their charging devices, as well as fuel-efficient car engines were presented.

The event included various sections explaining plans for transforming major industrial companies into knowledge-based organizations, as well as activities of knowledge-based companies.

The exhibition also spotlighted the steel industry, the capabilities of knowledge-based companies in this field, and their involvement in mineral industries such as the copper industry.
