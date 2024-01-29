Hamas Denounces Israeli 'Return to Gaza' Conference amid Calls for Palestinian Expulsion

Islam Times - Citing violations of interim ICJ rulings, Hamas strongly condemned Israel's "Return to Gaza" conference, at which the Zionist regime's minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the expulsion of Palestinians.

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians at a “Return to Gaza” conference, where 21 new illegal Israeli settlements were also outlined.Hamas strongly opposed the conference, asserting that it contradicts interim rulings from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the war on Gaza.The Palestinian resistance movement accused Israel of disregarding international law and United Nations resolutions by openly advocating for the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians. Additionally, the conference revealed plans for 21 new illegal Israeli settlements.In a statement, Hamas urged the international community and the UN to take a firm stance against the conference, condemning it unequivocally as a "fascist conference based on the idea of ethnic cleansing."The call for "voluntary migration" has garnered charges of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement, and a rare rebuke from US officials. But there are no signs of the calls losing steam within Israel.Last month, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu told one lawmaker who’d called for “voluntary immigration” from Gaza that he was working to facilitate that movement.“Our problem is (finding) countries that are willing to absorb Gazans, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said.Israeli military action has already forcibly displaced the vast majority of the population within Gaza, which itself consists mostly of Palestinian refugees from the 1948 Arab–Israeli War and their descendants. Throughout the recent bombardment and invasion of Gaza, Israel has repeatedly urged civilians to move further south within the territory ― only to strike those areas as well. Infrastructure in Gaza, from homes to bakeries to hospitals, has been devastated, and the territory faces widespread medical need and looming famine. “The bottom line is that, in Gaza, pretty much everybody is hungry at the moment,” Arif Husain, the chief economist at the United Nations World Food Program, told The New Yorker recently.Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in at least 26,422 deaths and 65,087 injuries.