Spanish Foreign Minister During a Trip to Lebanon: Escalation of Tensions in the Region Must Be Avoided at All Costs

Islam Times - As part of Spain's diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East, the Spanish Foreign Minister, during a meeting with Lebanon's interim Prime Minister, called for an "immediate and permanent ceasefire" and emphasized that escalation of tensions in the region must be avoided "at all costs."

According to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, José Manuel Albares, the Spanish Foreign Minister, arrived in Beirut amidst diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region and amid intense conflict between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, which could escalate into an open war. After meeting with Najib Mikati, the interim Prime Minister of the Lebanese government, Albares emphasized: "Lebanon is undoubtedly one of the main actors that Spain seeks to collaborate with to prevent the escalation of violence spiraling through the region."He added: "Escalation of tensions in the region must be avoided at all costs; this is the key message in Beirut. Lebanon is one of our main partners for peace, and its survival and success are crucial for this region and Spain."The head of Spain's diplomatic apparatus, referring to the country's efforts to create peace and stability in the region, stated: "Spain's proposal is an urgent call for an international peace conference and a shift from talking about a two-state solution to achieving a two-state solution, which requires the practical and sustainable recognition of the state of Palestine."Albares addressed the situation in Gaza, affirming, "The difficulty endured by the people of Gaza is intolerable; we cannot bear to witness further loss of innocent Palestinian women, children, and civilians."The Spanish Foreign Minister underscored the country's advocacy for an "immediate and lasting ceasefire" in this context.Najib Mikati, Lebanon's interim Prime Minister, conveyed gratitude in this meeting for the continuous support of Spain across all levels and praised Lebanon's adherence to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 amidst regional tensions.Additionally, this Lebanese authority expressed appreciation to Spain for its involvement in supplying and overseeing the operations of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stationed in southern Lebanon.The Spanish Foreign Minister's two-day trip to Lebanon occurs amidst the Gaza conflict and increased tensions between the Zionist regime and Hezbollah, representing the most severe escalation since their 2006 conflict.In addition to engaging with senior Lebanese figures, Albares will hold meetings with key UNIFIL representatives. Currently, UNIFIL operates under Spanish leadership, with over 650 Spanish troops stationed in Lebanon.Following his visit to Lebanon, the Spanish Foreign Minister will proceed to Iraq. He has affirmed his intention to visit the occupied territories and Palestine in the near future. This visit marks the Spanish Foreign Minister's first trip to Lebanon since 2020.