Provincial interim information minister Jan Achakzai announced that security forces successfully foiled three coordinated attacks by terrorists in Balochistan's Mach area on Monday night, Hindustan Times reported.In a social media post on X, Achakzai said that no damage occurred to installations, and there were no casualties among security forces.Achakzai expressed that the terrorists retreated, and security forces are actively pursuing them. "We remain hopeful that all threats will be eliminated before dawn," Achakzai added.Earlier reports mentioned a few rockets fired from the hilly areas of Mach. However, Achakzai clarified on X that there were no reported losses, and law enforcement agencies were on high alert.