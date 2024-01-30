0
Tuesday 30 January 2024 - 07:53

Minister; Pakistan Thwarts 3 Terrorist Attacks in Balochistan's Mach

Story Code : 1112552
Minister; Pakistan Thwarts 3 Terrorist Attacks in Balochistan
Provincial interim information minister Jan Achakzai announced that security forces successfully foiled three coordinated attacks by terrorists in Balochistan's Mach area on Monday night, Hindustan Times reported.

In a social media post on X, Achakzai said that no damage occurred to installations, and there were no casualties among security forces.

Achakzai expressed that the terrorists retreated, and security forces are actively pursuing them. "We remain hopeful that all threats will be eliminated before dawn," Achakzai added.

Earlier reports mentioned a few rockets fired from the hilly areas of Mach. However, Achakzai clarified on X that there were no reported losses, and law enforcement agencies were on high alert.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
30 January 2024
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
30 January 2024
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
30 January 2024
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
29 January 2024
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
29 January 2024
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
29 January 2024
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
29 January 2024
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
29 January 2024
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
29 January 2024
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
29 January 2024
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
29 January 2024
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
29 January 2024