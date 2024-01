Islam Times - Unofficial Arab sources reported an explosion on the border between Iraq and Syria early Tuesday.

The unconfirmed reports suggest that the explosion was caused due to an airstrike near the border of the two Arab countries.No official source has yet confirmed the media reports.Meanwhile, some media outlets reported that American reconnaissance aircraft were flying over the vicinity of the US bases in the al-Omar and Conoco oil fields in the suburbs of Syria's Deir ez-Zur.