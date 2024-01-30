Islam Times - The Pentagon said on Monday it does not believe that Iran is seeking a war with the United States and that Washington doesn't want a war either.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh accused Iran of enabling groups attacking the United States and claimed the latest attack carried the footprints of a Resistance group allegedly backed by Iran.“We certainly don’t seek a war and frankly we don’t see Iran wanting to seek a war with the United States,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.CNBC quoted her as saying that the Pentagon believed Iran did not want a war either."We don't seek war, but we will take action, and respond to attacks on our forces," Singh asserted, according to the Deccan Herald newspaper website.Her remarks came two days after a drone attack on a US base located on Jordan's border with Syria killed three American servicemen. Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack by issuing a statement on Sunday.Over the past years, Iraq's Resistance groups have been staging numerous strikes against military bases housing American occupation forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria.The strikes have increased in intensity since October 7, 2023, when the Israeli regime, Washington's main regional ally, launched a US-backed genocidal war against the Gaza Strip. So far, the regime's onslaught has claimed the lives of more than 26,600 civilians, mostly women and children, leaving more than 65,300 others injured.Meanwhile, the US has been deploying its forces and military equipment to Syria and Iraq without a UN mandate and under the pretext of fighting terrorist groups, including Daesh. The Takfiri terrorist group had emerged as Washington was running out of excuses to extend its regional meddling or enlarge it in scale.American forces have maintained their illegal presence in both countries, despite vociferous protests from their people and top officials, who have been persistently calling on Washington to withdraw its troops.On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that the Resistance groups in the region do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran in their decisions and actions, adding that Iran does not interfere in the decisions of the Resistance groups on how to support the Palestinian nation or defend themselves and their people against any aggression and occupation.The foreign ministry spokesman emphasized that the baseless accusation leveled against Iran is a conspiracy made by those who see their interests in dragging the US into a new conflict in the region.