Tuesday 30 January 2024 - 09:42

NATO Chief Levels Baseless Accusations against Iran

On Tuesday morning, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) accused Iran of continuously destabilizing the West Asian region, leveling baseless accusations.

"We see Iran continue to destabilize the region," Jens Stoltenberg claimed, adding "Iran also bears responsibility for backing terrorists who attack our ships in the Red Sea."

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that Tehran is not seeking to get involved in any tension with any party, even with the United States.

in a letter addressed to the UN Security Council's president on Monday,  Iran's permanent ambassador to the United Nations categorically rejected accusations leveled by the United States about the country's involvement in anti-American operations in the West Asia region.
