Tuesday 30 January 2024

Media: Biden Directs Drawing Up Military Options over Base Attack

Story Code : 1112579
Media: Biden Directs Drawing Up Military Options over Base Attack
Joe Biden accused Iran of the deaths of three American soldiers in a weekend attack on a US base on the Jordan border, Politico reported.

The news comes while the Pentagon said on Monday it does not believe that Iran is seeking a war with the United States and that Washington doesn't want a war either.

“We certainly don’t seek a war and frankly we don’t see Iran wanting to seek a war with the United States,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Her remarks came two days after a drone attack on a US base located on Jordan's border with Syria killed three American servicemen. Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the attack by issuing a statement on Sunday.

Over the past years, Iraq's Resistance groups have been staging numerous strikes against military bases housing American occupation forces in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani stressed that the Resistance groups in the region do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran in their decisions and actions, adding that Iran does not interfere in the decisions of the Resistance groups on how to support the Palestinian nation or defend themselves and their people against any aggression and occupation.

The foreign ministry spokesman emphasized that the baseless accusation leveled against Iran is a conspiracy made by those who see their interests in dragging the US into a new conflict in the region.
