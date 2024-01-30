Comprehensive American Support for Israeli Aggression Against Gaza and Yemen

Islam Times - While Israel continues to commit acts of genocide and engage in comprehensive destruction using internationally banned weapons, killing, injuring, and kidnapping tens of thousands, mostly children and women, and imposing a suffocating siege that prevent food and medicine to the Gaza Strip.

The United States participates in these crimes by providing military support to Israel in the form of various types of weapons, including rockets, bombs, and shells.The United States is also complicit in the killing of Palestinian people through the blockade and starvation by preventing any attempts to deliver food and medicine to Gaza. It sends its significant aid to Israel, it simultaneously threatens, intimidates, and targets anyone who attempts to support the people of Gaza or stand with their oppression, as it has done with resistance movements outside of Palestine.The role of the United States is not limited to this; it also provides international political cover for this aggression. It stands behind the silence and complicity of the international community regarding Israel's genocidal crimes against the people of Gaza. It is also the main reason for the Arab and Islamic abandonment of Gaza, as this abandonment is primarily caused by fear of the American reaction to supporting Gaza.The United States hinders and freezes the positions of countries that obey it from standing with the Palestinian people. It does not only discourage them but also involves and implicates them in protecting Israel and participating in its crimes, as it has done with Germany and others.The United States has also formed an international alliance to protect Israeli ships, as part of its comprehensive support for Israel to continue its crimes against the Palestinian people and to prevent any attempts to pressure Israel to stop its crimes in Gaza.In the context of American support for the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the United States has expanded the conflict in the region, militarized the sea, and threatened the international navigation security for all countries worldwide. This serves Israel's interests, protects it, and supports it in committing further crimes in Gaza.In this context, the American-British aggression on Yemen came as an essential part of the American role in supporting the Israeli aggression on Gaza, as the Yemeni position was in solidarity with the Palestinian people against Israeli crimes in Gaza, which receive open American support and backing.