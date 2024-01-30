0
Tuesday 30 January 2024 - 13:59

Comprehensive American Support for Israeli Aggression Against Gaza and Yemen

Story Code : 1112653
Comprehensive American Support for Israeli Aggression Against Gaza and Yemen
The United States participates in these crimes by providing military support to Israel in the form of various types of weapons, including rockets, bombs, and shells. 

The United States is also complicit in the killing of Palestinian people through the blockade and starvation by preventing any attempts to deliver food and medicine to Gaza. It sends its significant aid to Israel, it simultaneously threatens, intimidates, and targets anyone who attempts to support the people of Gaza or stand with their oppression, as it has done with resistance movements outside of Palestine.

The role of the United States is not limited to this; it also provides international political cover for this aggression. It stands behind the silence and complicity of the international community regarding Israel's genocidal crimes against the people of Gaza. It is also the main reason for the Arab and Islamic abandonment of Gaza, as this abandonment is primarily caused by fear of the American reaction to supporting Gaza.

The United States hinders and freezes the positions of countries that obey it from standing with the Palestinian people. It does not only discourage them but also involves and implicates them in protecting Israel and participating in its crimes, as it has done with Germany and others.

The United States has also formed an international alliance to protect Israeli ships, as part of its comprehensive support for Israel to continue its crimes against the Palestinian people and to prevent any attempts to pressure Israel to stop its crimes in Gaza.

In the context of American support for the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the United States has expanded the conflict in the region, militarized the sea, and threatened the international navigation security for all countries worldwide. This serves Israel's interests, protects it, and supports it in committing further crimes in Gaza.

In this context, the American-British aggression on Yemen came as an essential part of the American role in supporting the Israeli aggression on Gaza, as the Yemeni position was in solidarity with the Palestinian people against Israeli crimes in Gaza, which receive open American support and backing.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
30 January 2024
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
30 January 2024
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
30 January 2024
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
29 January 2024
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
29 January 2024
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
29 January 2024
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
29 January 2024
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
29 January 2024
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
29 January 2024
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
29 January 2024
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
29 January 2024
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
29 January 2024