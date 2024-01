Islam Times - At least two people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a blast in Pakistani Balochistan’s Sibi on Tuesday, rescue officials said, according to local media.

According to initial details, the blast occurred at the city’s Jinnah Road.As per some social media posts, the target was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election rally, the local Pakistani Business Recorder said.The reports later said that he number of the killed rose to 4.