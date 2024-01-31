0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 00:21

Israeli Outpost Comes under Fresh Attack by Hezbollah

Story Code : 1112772
Israeli Outpost Comes under Fresh Attack by Hezbollah
In a statement on Tuesday, Hezbollah said that its fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Hadab Yaron outpost with missiles in support of the Palestinian people and resistance in the Gaza Strip.

It added that the Lebanese resistance group targeted the Israeli outpost in the occupied northern Palestinian territory with appropriate weapons.

The Zionist regime waged the Gaza war on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

With the Israeli war continuing unabated and killing Palestinian civilians in the besieged territory, resistance movements and groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraq’s fighters launched military operations against US and Israeli interests in an effort to exert pressure on the regime to end its genocidal war.

