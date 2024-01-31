0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 00:23

Russia Says Return of US Nuclear Weapons to Britain Dangerous

Story Code : 1112773
Russia Says Return of US Nuclear Weapons to Britain Dangerous
The statement came amid media reports that the United States is planning to place nuclear weapons in Britain for the first time in 15 years in response to an alleged threat from Russia, Xinhua reports.

"Regarding the topic of the hypothetical return of American tactical nuclear weapons to the British territory, I would like to warn in the most definite and strict way against this destabilizing step," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat further stressed that such a move would not strengthen the US security, nor would it strengthen the security of Britain.

He said that this would "increase the overall level of escalation" and pose a threat to the European security.

Moscow has its own ways to monitor what is happening in order to draw appropriate conclusions, Ryabkov said.

"We would like to warn NATO ... against further escalation, which is becoming increasingly dangerous," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
31 January 2024
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
31 January 2024
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
31 January 2024
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
30 January 2024
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
30 January 2024
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
30 January 2024
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
30 January 2024
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
29 January 2024
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
29 January 2024
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
29 January 2024
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
29 January 2024
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
29 January 2024