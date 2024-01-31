Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians

Islam Times - As Israel's attacks on Gaza intensify, journalists advocating for Palestinians face increasing pressure, dismissals, and threats from Western media outlets.

In the ongoing media coverage of the Israeli war in Gaza, major Western media organizations are compelling their staff to censor the Palestinian narrative, obscuring Israeli atrocities.Journalists who speak out against Israel's crimes find themselves in a dilemma, forced to choose between their convictions and job security.Bassam Bounenni, who resigned from the BBC in protest, and Zahraa al-Akhrass, fired by Global News for refusing to remove pro-Palestinian social media posts, discussed the challenges faced by journalists supporting Palestinians at a symposium organized by Turkey's Presidential Communication Directorate.Bounenni criticized the shocking and disappointing stance of Western media against Israel's attacks, citing downplayed news and verifiable facts, leading to his decision to resign.He highlighted the immense pressure on pro-Palestinian journalists in Western countries, citing cases of resignations and firings, such as Antoinette Lattouf from ABC in Australia.Akhrass criticized Western media organizations for attempting to silence pro-Palestinian journalists, describing threats and accusations of bias when challenging the status quo.She shared her experience of dismissal from Global News, emphasizing the company's discomfort with her anti-Zionist posts and their demand to remove social media content criticizing Israel.Despite receiving support from colleagues, Akhrass pointed out the fear among journalists to speak out against Israel, fearing unfair consequences and job loss."When it comes to criticizing Israel, they don't allow the use of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and press freedom; because they will face terrible and unfair consequences and lose their jobs," Akhrass said.