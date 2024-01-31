China Considers Using National Currencies in Mutual Settlements

Islam Times - Beijing considers it necessary to use national currencies in payments between BRICS member states, China's BRICS Sherpa and vice foreign minister said.

"We should implement the instructions of BRICS countries’ leaders, facilitate the promotion of economic cooperation, use local currencies and payment systems in mutual payments," Ma Zhaoxu said at the meeting of Sherpas and sous-Sherpas of BRICS countries as part of Russia’s chairmanship, TASS reported.It is necessary to strengthen practical partnership within the integration, he noted."We should ensure friendship, mutual understanding of all peoples. We should also strengthen our practical partnership, we should develop active efforts and facilitate the spread of BRICS New Development Bank," Zhaoxu added.