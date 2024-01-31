0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 00:27

China Considers Using National Currencies in Mutual Settlements

Story Code : 1112775
China Considers Using National Currencies in Mutual Settlements
"We should implement the instructions of BRICS countries’ leaders, facilitate the promotion of economic cooperation, use local currencies and payment systems in mutual payments," Ma Zhaoxu said at the meeting of Sherpas and sous-Sherpas of BRICS countries as part of Russia’s chairmanship, TASS reported. 

It is necessary to strengthen practical partnership within the integration, he noted.

"We should ensure friendship, mutual understanding of all peoples. We should also strengthen our practical partnership, we should develop active efforts and facilitate the spread of BRICS New Development Bank," Zhaoxu added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
31 January 2024
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
31 January 2024
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
31 January 2024
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
30 January 2024
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
30 January 2024
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
30 January 2024
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
30 January 2024
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
29 January 2024
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
29 January 2024
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
29 January 2024
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
29 January 2024
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
29 January 2024