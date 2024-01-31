Michigan Man Charged with Threatening to Kill Biden, Harris

Islam Times - A Michigan man was charged Sunday with threatening US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Russell Douglas Warren, 48, of Prudenville appeared in federal court Monday afternoon in Bay City, Michigan, and was ordered temporarily detained, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan told Axios.Authorities became aware of several threatening statements on X Saturday, including some "concerning the killing of the President of the United States, law enforcement agents, and the bombing of US government buildings", per the criminal complaint.They concluded that Warren was allegedly the person making the posts.Warren allegedly said in the posts that Biden and Harris had been "condemned" and should be taken to prison for execution by hanging.He is also accused of writing that FBI headquarters would be bombed and all employees killed, along with all agents of the US Secret Service.Additionally, he allegedly wrote that Washington, DC, must be evacuated because "we're gonna drop a f---ing bomb on it".A detention hearing was scheduled for February 2, per the US Attorney's Office in Michigan.