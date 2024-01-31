Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir discussed plans for collaborative efforts, better coordination and intelligence sharing in the fight against terrorism as a common threat to the two neighbors.

In a meeting in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister and the Pakistani Army chief discussed the latest developments pertaining to mutual relations, particularly promotion of security and border cooperation.Realizing the historical, religious and cultural ties that bind Pakistan and Iran, both sides emphasized on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering greater understanding of each other’s concerns, the Pakistan Armed Forces said in a post on its X account.The top Pakistani general underscored the centrality of respecting the other states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it sacrosanct, inviolable and the most important cardinal of state-to-state relationship.The two sides observed that terrorism was common threat that needed to be tackled through collaborative efforts, better coordination and intelligence sharing.General Munir emphasized the need for sustained engagement and utilizing available communication channels to address security concerns.Both sides agreed to operationalize the mechanism of deployment of military liaison officers in each other’s country at an early date to improve coordination and efficiency of response against common threats.They also reaffirmed the resolve to remain closely engaged and not allow any spoilers to drive a wedge between the brotherly nations.