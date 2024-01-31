0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 00:52

Elon Musk Announces Successful Implantation of Neuralink Brain Chip in First Human

Story Code : 1112783
Musk shared the update on Twitter/X, stating that the recipient is recovering well after the procedure conducted on Sunday.

Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance to Neuralink for its inaugural trial to test the brain implant on humans. Musk commented on the initial results, stating, "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection."

Neuron spikes, defined by the National Institute of Health as the electrical and chemical signals used by cells to transmit information in the brain and body, are a key focus of Neuralink's research.

Neuralink's Prime study is designed to assess the safety and functionality of its wireless brain-computer interface. The technology aims to empower individuals with quadriplegia, enabling them to control devices through their thoughts. The trial involves evaluating the performance of the interface and the surgical robot responsible for implantation.

Despite a request for additional details, Neuralink has not immediately responded to inquiries about the recent implantation.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Neuralink faced fines for violating US Department of Transportation (DoT) rules related to hazardous materials. DoT investigators discovered during inspections in February 2023 that the company failed to register as a transporter of hazardous materials and engaged in improper packaging, including the hazardous waste Xylene, a flammable liquid with potential health risks.

Neuralink received FDA clearance last year for its first human trial, a crucial step in the startup's progress. In June, reports suggested the company's valuation reached as high as $5 billion based on private stock trades. The implant trial, announced by Neuralink in September, involves the use of a robot developed by the company to surgically place ultra-fine threads facilitating signal transmission in participants' brains.
