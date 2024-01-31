The Foreign Secretary of Britain Travels to Oman for Discussions Regarding Middle East Developments

Islam Times - On Tuesday, David Cameron, Britain's Foreign Secretary, will travel to Oman to engage in talks concerning the mitigation of Middle Eastern tensions and the evolving situation in the Red Sea.

According to Reuters, the British Foreign Ministry disclosed early Tuesday that Cameron's upcoming visit marks his fourth trip to the Middle East as Foreign Secretary. He is scheduled to meet his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, during this visit.The report suggests that Cameron will underscore the UK's dedication to assisting Yemen and will delineate London's initiatives aimed at thwarting Yemeni attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.The UK stands as one of the primary allies of the United States, which has backed the Zionist regime and conducted operations against Yemen in conjunction with Washington.In the past few weeks, London, with the backing of the United States, has initiated attacks against Ansarullah positions in Yemen. Meanwhile, it has also halted its financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).In solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, the Yemeni military has aimed at multiple Zionist vessels or those heading towards occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.The Yemeni armed forces have committed to persistently targeting vessels associated with the Zionist regime or those heading towards the occupied territories in the Red Sea until the Israeli regime ceases its assaults on Gaza.