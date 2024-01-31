Israel Issues Evacuation Orders for 88,000 Palestinians in Gaza City: UN

Islam Times - Israel has reiterated evacuation orders for neighborhoods in western Gaza City, affecting 88,000 Palestinians residing in shelters, according to the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA).

The specified area, including the Shati refugee camp, was home to nearly 300,000 Palestinians before October 7, as outlined in OCHA's daily update for Monday.OCHA noted that the new evacuation order encompassed an area of 12.43 square kilometers, equivalent to 3.4 percent of the total Gaza Strip area.Since December 1, Israel has issued evacuation deadlines, impacting 41 percent of the Gaza Strip, as highlighted by OCHA.Residents in the western part of Gaza City were instructed to evacuate south, despite significant numbers of Palestinians already leaving Khan Younis in recent days and facing dangerously overcrowded conditions in Rafah.