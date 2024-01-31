0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 08:29

Israel Issues Evacuation Orders for 88,000 Palestinians in Gaza City: UN

Story Code : 1112854
Israel Issues Evacuation Orders for 88,000 Palestinians in Gaza City: UN
The specified area, including the Shati refugee camp, was home to nearly 300,000 Palestinians before October 7, as outlined in OCHA's daily update for Monday.

OCHA noted that the new evacuation order encompassed an area of 12.43 square kilometers, equivalent to 3.4 percent of the total Gaza Strip area.

Since December 1, Israel has issued evacuation deadlines, impacting 41 percent of the Gaza Strip, as highlighted by OCHA.

Residents in the western part of Gaza City were instructed to evacuate south, despite significant numbers of Palestinians already leaving Khan Younis in recent days and facing dangerously overcrowded conditions in Rafah.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
31 January 2024
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
31 January 2024
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
31 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
31 January 2024
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
31 January 2024
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
31 January 2024
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
31 January 2024
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
30 January 2024
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
30 January 2024
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
30 January 2024
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
30 January 2024
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
29 January 2024