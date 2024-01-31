Ayatollah Khamenei Pays Tribute to Founder of Islamic Republic

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday and paid homage to the memory of the founder of the Islamic Republic and the martyrs of the Revolution ahead of the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) events.

As the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution will begin tomorrow, Ayatollah Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (May God’s mercy be upon him) on Wednesday and paid homage to the memory of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Ayatollah Khamenei also visited the graves of dignified martyrs of the 7th of Tir (June 28 of 1981) and the martyrs of explosion of the prime minister’s office on August 30 of 1981, and asked God Almighty to raise their status.The Leader also paid homage to the grave of martyr Mohammad Amin Samadi, (who was recently martyred in an attack by the Zionist regime on Damascus) and a number of the martyrs of the Holy Defense who devoted their lives to defending Iran in the 1980s as well as the martyrs of Defense of the Holy Shrines.