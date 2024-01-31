0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 08:31

Ayatollah Khamenei Pays Tribute to Founder of Islamic Republic

Story Code : 1112857
Ayatollah Khamenei Pays Tribute to Founder of Islamic Republic
As the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution will begin tomorrow, Ayatollah Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (May God’s mercy be upon him) on Wednesday and paid homage to the memory of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei also visited the graves of dignified martyrs of the 7th of Tir (June 28 of 1981) and the martyrs of explosion of the prime minister’s office on August 30 of 1981, and asked God Almighty to raise their status.

The Leader also paid homage to the grave of martyr Mohammad Amin Samadi, (who was recently martyred in an attack by the Zionist regime on Damascus) and a number of the martyrs of the Holy Defense who devoted their lives to defending Iran in the 1980s as well as the martyrs of Defense of the Holy Shrines.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
31 January 2024
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
31 January 2024
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
31 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
31 January 2024
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
31 January 2024
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
31 January 2024
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
31 January 2024
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
30 January 2024
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
30 January 2024
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
30 January 2024
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
30 January 2024
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
29 January 2024