0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 08:34

Yemen Vows to Put Painful End to US Hegemony in Red Sea

Story Code : 1112860
Yemen Vows to Put Painful End to US Hegemony in Red Sea
Al-Atifi made the remarks in a meeting attended by the country’s top military commanders and defense officials in the capital Sana’a on Tuesday.

This comes as the United States and Britain have been conducting strikes on Yemen in response to attacks by the Yemeni military against “Israeli”-owned ships or merchant vessels heading to the occupied territories.

“Yemen’s leadership, government, people, army and geography are [more] superior, stronger … to be shaken by the criminal raids of the tripartite American-British-Zionist aggression,” Atifi said.

He further stated “The continuation of the treacherous American-British aggression is a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Yemen and destabilizes the security and stability of the region … Yemeni people and their armed forces will not be terrified by America’s internationally banned missiles and bombs.”

Stressing that the US and “Israel” are always a symbol of chaos and destruction, Yemen’s defense minister said the United States is “a terrorist state,” and a sponsor of terrorism and terrorists, which supports ‘Israel’s’ brutality against Palestinians.

“We tell them from the Red Sea that we are the ones who [will] put a painful end to American hegemony, which will mark its end with its own hand,” Atifi said, adding that Yemen’s leadership is “aware of the nature of the challenges, consequences, and repercussions of closing the Red and Arab Seas to the Zionists.”

Atifi also said the US and UK must realize the strength of Yemen’s sovereignty and that the Yemeni armed forces will not allow the Red Sea to be a channel “that feeds the Zionists’ brutality and crimes against our people in Palestine.”
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
31 January 2024
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
31 January 2024
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
31 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
31 January 2024
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
31 January 2024
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
31 January 2024
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
31 January 2024
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
30 January 2024
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
US-British Coalition Resume Fresh Airstrikes on Yemen, Despite Warnings
30 January 2024
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
No Group in Region Affiliated with Iran’s Armed Force: UN Envoy
30 January 2024
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
Russia’s Message to the West while Hosting the Ansarullah Delegation
30 January 2024
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
29 January 2024