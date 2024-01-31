Explosion Occurs at Thermal Power Plant in Central Japan
Story Code : 1113035
There were no immediate reports of injuries due to the blast at the plant in Taketoyo run by Jera Co., a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co, Kyodo News reports.
Firefighters received an emergency call at around 3:10 p.m. reporting an explosion and that black smoke was rising at the plant.
The explosion occurred on the 13th floor of a building where a fire has begun to spread, with equipment having also caught fire at the complex, according to the local fire department.