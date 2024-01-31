0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 20:54

Imran Khan's Party Leader Shot Dead

Imran Khan
A leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party contesting the February 8 elections was shot dead while three of his supporters were injured after unknown gunmen indiscriminately fired at his poll campaign rally on Wednesday in the country's restive northwestern region, officials said, India Today.

Rehan Zaib Khan, who was contesting from the Bajaur constituency for a seat in the National Assembly as an independent candidate following a recent court order that banned the PTI from contesting election, was shot dead while three of his supporters were injured when they were holding their poll campaign rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Siddiq Abad Phatak Bazar Main Chowk area.

"PTI leader from NA-8 Bajaur, Rehan Zeb Khan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. Three of his supporters were also injured. The incident happened during Khan's election campaign," said a senior official.

Khan was an active member of PTI but was contesting the election as an independent candidate after the court order banned the PTI from contesting elections.

The police team rushed to the site and sealed the entire area to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

Khan's death came a day after at least four people were killed while five more were injured on Tuesday in a bomb blast near the rally of PTI in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.

The explosion occurred on the Jinnah Road of Sibbi city when the PTI rally was moving on the road.
