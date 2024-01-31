0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 20:59

5 Terrorists Killed in Syrian Army Operation

During the anti-terrorism operation which was conducted in Idlib province, several Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists were also injured.

Arab news sources also reported that the Turkish Army has detained several people affiliated with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in that region without bloodshed.
