Islam Times - A Yemeni official says the US's threats against the country will not deter it from continuing its operations in support of Palestinians in Gaza, who have come under a genocidal Washington-backed war by the Israeli regime.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, who is a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, made the remarks in a post on X on Tuesday.He said the United States had threatened via Omani backchannels to mobilize "fronts" against Yemen.The official said that any American "endeavors or folly" against Yemen would end in failure, adding that the Yemeni people "will not be deterred" from "their mission [of supporting] Gaza."Yemen's Armed Forces have been staging many strikes against Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.The operations have been described as a response to an October 7, 2023-present war and siege that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's Resistance movements.More than 26,700 Palestinians, some 70 percent of whom are women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far.The United States has been providing Israel with unbridled military and political support in its onslaught against Gaza, arming Tel Aviv with more than 10,000 tons of military hardware. The US has also torpedoed the prospect of cessation of the Israeli aggression by stonewalling ratification of all United Nations Security Council resolutions that have been calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Israeli aggression.The Yemeni forces have vowed to keep up their operations as long as the Israeli regime presses on with the military campaign.