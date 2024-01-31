0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 21:09

German Military Headed for 56-Billion-Euro Spending Gap in 2028: Spiegel

Story Code : 1113045
German Military Headed for 56-Billion-Euro Spending Gap in 2028: Spiegel
Germany set up the 100 billion-euro special fund to purchase modern weapons and pledged to reach NATO's target of spending at least 2% of gross domestic product on defense, as part of a major policy shift in response to the Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reported.

The missing sum, which Spiegel said came from an internal analysis of financing needs from the defense ministry, is based on the assumption that 2% of GDP in 2028 would be around 97 billion euros.

Ministry staff expect that an additional 10.8 billion euros would be needed on top of that to meet the troops' spending needs, Spiegel reported.

However, the regular defense budget was expected to remain at its current level, amounting to some 51.9 billion euros in 2028, the report said.

The defense ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

By comparison, the German government registered defense spending of 89 billion euros with NATO for this year, or 2.12% of GDP, according to Spiegel.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
31 January 2024
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
31 January 2024
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won't Deter Yemen from Keeping Up Anti-Israel Op.
31 January 2024
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
31 January 2024
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
31 January 2024
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
31 January 2024
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
31 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
31 January 2024
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
Western Media Pressures Journalists Supporting Palestinians
31 January 2024
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
US Sanctions on Venezuela Aren’t about Democracy, They’re about Control
31 January 2024
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
Iran, Pakistan Coordinate Plans for War on Terrorism
31 January 2024
US Doesn
US Doesn't Want a War with Iran: Pentagon
30 January 2024