Russia, China Negotiating Contract on Gas Supplies via Power of Siberia-2: Novak

Islam Times - Moscow and Beijing are actively negotiating a contract for supply of gas to China via Power of Siberia-2 now, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Active negotiations are underway," he told reporters, TASS reported.Novak said at the end of December 2023 that the approval of economic and commercial terms on the implementation of the Power of Siberia-2 project by Gazprom and China’s CNPC was being finalized.Design and survey work on the construction of the pipeline’s section on Mongolian territory were also underway, he added.Power of Siberia-2 is a planned gas pipeline that will go through the territory of Western Siberia to China. Its maximum capacity will reach 50 bln cubic meters per year.