Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 21:16

Man Carrying Crossbows, Knife, Sword, Hatchet Shot Dead by London Police

Man Carrying Crossbows, Knife, Sword, Hatchet Shot Dead by London Police
The man, 30, got inside a property in the Surrey Quays area of London and was threatening the occupants, the report said, citing the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The office said two shots were fired after officers unsuccessfully tried to speak to the man, adding that it launched an investigation into the incident.

The broadcaster cited Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist as saying that police officers carrying firearms were called to the scene after unarmed police were threatened and had “genuine fears” for the safety of the people inside.

“The officers, assisted by paramedics, provided emergency first aid to the man, who was wearing body armour, but he sadly died. Weapons recovered from the scene include crossbows, a knife, a sword and a hatchet,“ Sky News quoted Twist as saying.

The assistance commissioner added that two people at the property suffered minor injuries.
