Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response

Islam Times - Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has warned the United States that any act of aggression against Iran and its people will be met with a crushing response.

The mission, in a statement on Tuesday, categorically rejected media claims about the exchange of several messages between the United States and Iran amid a surge in regional tensions.“Such messages have not been exchanged at all. Nevertheless, it constitutes a principled policy of the Islamic Republic to respond decisively and forcefully to any hostile move against the country, its interests, and its nationals,” it stated.Some media outlets claimed that Washington has sent messages to Tehran over the past two days, via third parties, that it does not want an open war, and warned that escalation would be met with US retaliatory action.The reports further claimed that Tehran rejected Washington’s threats and said any attack on its soil would constitute crossing a red line and would be met with an appropriate response.Neither Washington nor Tehran has confirmed the reports that followed a drone attack on a US base in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border. The United States military said three American forces were killed and at least 25 others wounded in the strike, blaming it on “Iranian-backed groups.”