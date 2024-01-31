“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!

Islam Times - “Israeli” Foreign Minister Israel Katz blatantly announced that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres must resign from the post that he has held since 2017.

The demand follows allegations made by the Zionist entity earlier this month that 12 employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] were involved in al-Aqsa Flood operation.“Of course [Guterres] is responsible as UN secretary-general” for the actions of UNRWA staff, Katz said in an interview with Politico’s parent company Axel Springer on Tuesday. “Guterres must resign” or “the UN must replace him,” he added.The UN chief “ignored many complaints and information regarding the behavior of the aid organization, as well as indications of cooperation with Hamas,” the foreign minister claimed. Israel believes that UNRWA is “almost fully cooperating with Hamas,” he said.According to Katz, UNRWA – which runs schools, hospitals and aid programs in refugee camps in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan – “is not part of the solution, it is part of the problem.” It must be replaced with a new agency, “in which the Arab states should be more involved than before,” he said.“Israel” hasn’t yet provided evidence for its allegations against UN staff to the public.