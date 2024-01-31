0
Wednesday 31 January 2024 - 21:29

Raisi: Palestine, Liberating Al-Quds is The First Issue to Muslims

Story Code : 1113058
The Iranian president made the remarks in a speech he delivered at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the late Imam Khomeini on Wednesday.

“Imam Khomeini had said that the usurping and fake regime of ‘Israel’ would be destroyed,” Raisi stated, adding that “the world is getting closer to the realization of this saying day by day.”

He further underlined that “the Islamic Revolution still has its anti-arrogance position,” noting that such an attitude has spread all around the world, referring to the global hatred towards the Zionist entity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi hailed the efforts of the Iranian nation in foiling the enemies’ plots against the country.

This comes as the Iranian President and the members of his cabinet attended the mausoleum of the Founder of the Islamic Revolution in Iran on Wednesday to renew allegiance to the lofty ideals of the late Imam Khomeini.
