Iran: Public Opinion Witnessing Moral Downfall of West in Gaza

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani said that public opinion in the world is observing the moral decline and collapse of the West in the Gaza Strip after dozens of decomposing bodies of blindfolded and handcuffed Palestinians buried underneath piles of dirt and sand in a school were found.

“The bodies of many Palestinian civilians have been discovered among the debris and garbage in Northern Gaza, where the Israeli occupation forces tied their hands and eyes and then executed them,” Kana’ani wrote on X on Wednesday.He pointed out in the poignant tableau of Gaza, the global audience bears witness to the decline and moral crumble of the West.The bodies of dozens of Palestinians were discovered in black body bags tied with plastic cables at the grounds of the Khalifa bin Zayed elementary school in Beit Lahia on Tuesday after Israeli soldiers withdrew from the area.The school had served as a shelter for thousands of displaced Palestinians before it was bombed and besieged by the Israeli Army in early December.Some of the bodies were unidentified when they were reburied while others had heavily decomposed, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.Since Israel began its military onslaught in the besieged enclave, there have been increasing reports of executions, abuse, and arbitrary arrests by Israeli soldiers against Palestinian men, women and children.Israel has been carrying out heavy bombardment across the Gaza Strip since early October, killing more than 26,900 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, and wounding over 65,000 others, and levelling entire neighbourhoods. Thousands more are missing and feared buried under the rubble. Tel Aviv has also imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off food, electricity, fuel and water supplies. The move has plunged the blockaded territory into a humanitarian crisis.