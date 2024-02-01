Fully Ready for War with Israel: Hezbollah Official

Islam Times - Amid continued Israeli-triggered border confrontations between the occupying regime and Hezbollah, a senior official with the Lebanese resistance movement says the group is completely ready for potential war with Tel Aviv.

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, made the remarks on Wednesday, addressing a ceremony in Beirut, according to Press TV."Hezbollah's [potential] response to any Israeli miscalculation concerning Lebanon will be very powerful and swift," Lebanon's al-Manar television network reported, citing the official.Hezbollah fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military on both occasions.The regime began waging sporadic attacks against the country following the onset of its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel grew remarkably in intensity following a spate of assassinations carried out by the regime, including against Saleh Al-Arouri, a senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, who was martyred in a targeted assassination on January 2.Recently, the movement began using its surgical-strike missiles, including Falaq (Dawn)-1 and Burkan, in its retaliatory operations against Israeli targets.Safieddine affirmed that Hezbollah had deliberately introduced the new weapons in the border battle."This is a mere part of what we have," he said, asserting that all Israeli threats against the country were fruitless, and that the enemy would fail to frustrate the movement in the cross-border confrontation.