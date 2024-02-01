0
Thursday 1 February 2024 - 08:03

Fully Ready for War with Israel: Hezbollah Official

Story Code : 1113126
Fully Ready for War with Israel: Hezbollah Official
Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, made the remarks on Wednesday, addressing a ceremony in Beirut, according to Press TV.

"Hezbollah's [potential] response to any Israeli miscalculation concerning Lebanon will be very powerful and swift," Lebanon's al-Manar television network reported, citing the official.

Hezbollah fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military on both occasions.

The regime began waging sporadic attacks against the country following the onset of its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah's confrontation with Israel grew remarkably in intensity following a spate of assassinations carried out by the regime, including against Saleh Al-Arouri, a senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, who was martyred in a targeted assassination on January 2.

Recently, the movement began using its surgical-strike missiles, including Falaq (Dawn)-1 and Burkan, in its retaliatory operations against Israeli targets.

Safieddine affirmed that Hezbollah had deliberately introduced the new weapons in the border battle.

"This is a mere part of what we have," he said, asserting that all Israeli threats against the country were fruitless, and that the enemy would fail to frustrate the movement in the cross-border confrontation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
1 February 2024
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
1 February 2024
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
1 February 2024
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
31 January 2024
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
31 January 2024
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
31 January 2024
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won't Deter Yemen from Keeping Up Anti-Israel Op.
31 January 2024
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
31 January 2024
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
31 January 2024
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
31 January 2024
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
31 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
31 January 2024