0
Thursday 1 February 2024 - 08:06

Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone

Story Code : 1113128
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
"We targeted the port of Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories with a drone," the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group said in a statement early on Thursday morning. 

The Resistance group further stressed that it will continue to hit the enemy's safe points.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance group has regularly targeted the Occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Zionist Israel regime since the start of regime's genocidal campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 26,900 people dead and more than 60,000 injured, most of whome are women and children. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
1 February 2024
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
1 February 2024
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
1 February 2024
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
31 January 2024
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
31 January 2024
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
31 January 2024
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won't Deter Yemen from Keeping Up Anti-Israel Op.
31 January 2024
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
31 January 2024
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
31 January 2024
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
31 January 2024
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
31 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
31 January 2024