Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone

Islam Times - In a statement on Thursday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance said that its forces targeted the port of Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories with an armed drone.

"We targeted the port of Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories with a drone," the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group said in a statement early on Thursday morning.The Resistance group further stressed that it will continue to hit the enemy's safe points.The Iraqi Islamic Resistance group has regularly targeted the Occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Zionist Israel regime since the start of regime's genocidal campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 26,900 people dead and more than 60,000 injured, most of whome are women and children.