US, UK Conduct New Aggression on Yemen

Islam Times - The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out new attacks on Yemeni forces' ammunition depots.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement explaining the details of the American and British air strikes on areas in Yemen on Thursday morning.The strikes targeted a “UAV ground control station and 10 one-way UAVs” that “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region,” the Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.This claim made by the United States comes while the Yemeni media reported the aggressive attacks by the American and British coalition on Saada, located in the northwest of Sana'a, on Thursday morning.The official news agency of Yemen "Saba" reported that the US and the UK targeted Saada province in two airstrikes.The Yemeni Al-Masirah TV channel also confirmed the joint invasion of the United States and the UK on the "Al Jabbana" district in the north of the coastal city of Hudaidah.Yemeni sources also reported the flights of American and British coalition fighter jets over Hudaidah port city.