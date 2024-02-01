Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’

Islam Times - Ukrainian forces will go on the offensive against Russia once more in the spring, military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov has told Western media.

According to Russia Today, Budanov claimed in ain interview with Telegraph that Russia’s offensive operations around the Donbass settlements of Kupyansk, Liman, Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), and Avdeevka will be “completely exhausted” by “early spring.”“We make a move, the enemy makes a move,” he said. “Now is the enemy’s turn. It will end, and then ours will start.”Ukraine’s last counteroffensive began in June and lasted until around October, with Ukrainian forces attempting to penetrate Russia’s defensive lines at multiple points across Kherson, Zaporzhye, and Donetsk Regions. It failed to achieve any significant territorial gains and cost Kiev around 160,000 lives, according to figures from the Russian Defense Ministry.This time around, the Ukrainian military would be heading into battle with much of its Western-provided hardware destroyed and its best-trained troops replaced with inexperienced conscripts, all while continued military aid from the US remains uncertain. Even now, the situation at the front is “dramatic,” anonymous “generals and soldiers” told Germany’s Die Welt newspaper last week, citing shortages of vital ammunition and fresh recruits.