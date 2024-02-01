0
Thursday 1 February 2024 - 08:11

Trump Loses to Biden by 6 Points in New Poll

Story Code : 1113136
Trump Loses to Biden by 6 Points in New Poll
The US president is getting stronger among women voters in the Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, leading his predecessor by 58 to 36 percent. In December, Biden’s lead was significantly smaller among women, 53 to 41 percent.

“The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on. Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

The same hypothetical 2024 general election poll released on 20 December was considered too close to call as Biden led by only 47 to 46 percent.

Partisanship remains strong, as 96 percent of Democrats back Biden while two percent support Trump, while 91 percent of Republicans support the former president and seven percent back his successor. Among independents, Biden leads 52 to 40 percent.

The poll surveyed 1,650 self-identified registered voters nationwide between 25 and 29 January.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
1 February 2024
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
1 February 2024
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
1 February 2024
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
31 January 2024
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
Iran Warns US: Any Attack to Be Met with Crushing Response
31 January 2024
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
US Troops in Iraq On Standby to Support Ground Involvement in “Israel’s” Gaza War
31 January 2024
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won
Yemeni Official: US Threats Won't Deter Yemen from Keeping Up Anti-Israel Op.
31 January 2024
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
“Israel” Confirms Flooding Tunnels in Gaza with Seawater
31 January 2024
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
Yemen Targets American USS Greeley Destroyer in Red Sea
31 January 2024
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
Iran Urges Intl. Condemnation of “Israel’s” Barbaric Murder of Palestinian Patients
31 January 2024
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
North Korea Says It Tested Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Sharpen Attack Capabilities
31 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
Ayatollah Khamenei: Boom in Domestic Manufacturing Sign of Prowess
31 January 2024