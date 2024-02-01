Trump Loses to Biden by 6 Points in New Poll

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by six points among registered voters –50 to 44 percent– up from a one-point lead in December, according to a new poll.

The US president is getting stronger among women voters in the Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, leading his predecessor by 58 to 36 percent. In December, Biden’s lead was significantly smaller among women, 53 to 41 percent.“The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on. Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.The same hypothetical 2024 general election poll released on 20 December was considered too close to call as Biden led by only 47 to 46 percent.Partisanship remains strong, as 96 percent of Democrats back Biden while two percent support Trump, while 91 percent of Republicans support the former president and seven percent back his successor. Among independents, Biden leads 52 to 40 percent.The poll surveyed 1,650 self-identified registered voters nationwide between 25 and 29 January.