The Director of the CIA claims that the Middle East is Extremely Volatile

Islam Times - In an article, the Director of the American intelligence agency known as the CIA claimed about volatile conditions in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, "William J. Burns," the Director of the CIA, stressed in a Foreign Affairs article that over the past four decades, he has not observed such extreme conditions in the Middle East as they exist today.Additionally, in his article, the CIA Director highlighted the potential for escalating tensions in other areas of the Middle East.Moreover, the CIA chief asserts in the same article that addressing Iran is pivotal to ensuring the security of both the Zionist regime and the region.Two days ago, the United States Central Command, or CENTCOM, released a statement detailing American casualties in Jordan.Following the incident in Jordan, American officials have accused Iran of involvement in the attack on US forces by resistance fighters in Jordan, although no evidence has been presented.Stated by CENTCOM, an American military base situated in the northeast of Jordan came under attack, with 250 soldiers on-site during the incident. The base accommodates around 350 infantry troops and air force personnel for support operations.According to the US Central Command, the assault was directed at a logistics support base within Tower 22 of the Jordanian defense network. Following the attack, 3 soldiers lost their lives, and 34 others sustained injuries, with 8 of them in critical condition.Iran denies any involvement in the attack. Furthermore, the US intelligence agencies have no evidence to demonstrate that would prove the involvement of the Islamic Republic of Iran concerning the attack on the US base.