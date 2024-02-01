0
Thursday 1 February 2024 - 21:01

Yemeni Navy Carries Out Missile Attack on American Commercial Vessel “KOl” in Red Sea

“The Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces have executed a quality military operation targeting the American commercial vessel “KOl” that was headed to the occupied Palestinian ports. This was achieved through several appropriate naval missiles that hit the target directly,” the statement read by the military spokesman General Yahya Sarea mentioned.

The statement reiterated that the operation came in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and in response to the American and British aggression against Yemen.

This operation comes just hours after the targeting by the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Naval Forces of the American destroyer “USS Gravely” with several naval missiles in the Red Sea, according to the statement which added that the hit was direct and precise, by the grace of Allah

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to provide support and backing to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, by preventing “Israeli” navigation or those headed to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arabian Seas until the aggression stops, and the entry of food and medicine into the Gaza Strip for the Palestinian people, the statement added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will confront to the American-British escalation with escalation and will not hesitate to carry out wide-ranging and quality military operations in response to any British-American foolishness against dear Yemen, the statement affirmed.

It also confirms that all American and British ships in the Red and Arabian Seas are legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces as long as the American-British aggression against our country continues, teh statement emphasized.
