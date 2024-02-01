Islam Times - Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement in his speech said that Israel's genocidal regime is massacring the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip with rockets and missiles made by the US and its allies.

Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement, in his speech, said: "The suffering and oppression of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is a curse that will befall the US, Israel and their supporters."Al-Houthi noting that the Israeli enemy, after arresting the Palestinian people, will kill them in cold blood, emphasized that the Israeli regime has even declared hospitals as the main targets of its military operations, which indicates their moral and inhuman nature.The Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement stated that if human rights and international law come into conflict with the interests of the US and Israeli regime, they no longer hold any credibility for these principles. Al-Houthis added that even the Zionist enemy targets the Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA).Al-Houthi pointed out that the US support has caused Israel to be exempted from all international resolutions and laws, and emphasized that protests against the continuous killing of Palestinians in the Gaza strip are censored by the US and other Western countries.Criticizing the aid of some Arab and Islamic countries to Israel, Yemen's Ansarallah official stated: "While the oppressed people of Palestine need food and medicine, the supporters of the Israeli regime send decorative goods to the occupied territories."The Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarallah Movement stated that this week the Yemeni armed forces have carried out 10 military operations in the Red Sea against Israeli, American and British ships, adding: "The Yemeni armed forces are monitoring the destination of ships passing through the Red Sea, while the US has failed in its recent attacks to support Israeli ships, and it admits this openly."