Thursday 1 February 2024 - 21:05

US Approves Strikes on Facilities in Iraq and Syria in Retaliation over Jordan Attack

The strikes will come in response to drone and rocket attacks targeting U.S. forces in the region, including the drone attack on Sunday that killed three U.S. service members at the Tower 22 base inside Jordan, near the Syrian border.

Weather will be a major factor in the timing of the strikes, the officials told CBS News, as the U.S. can carry out strikes in bad weather but prefers to have better visibility of selected targets as a safeguard against inadvertently hitting civilians who might stray into the area at the last moment. 

There have been no new attacks on U.S. troop locations in the region since the Iraqi Resistance group Kataib Hezbollah announced Wednesday that it was suspending military operations against American forces.

There was no indication from U.S. officials that the group's declared suspension was delaying the American military's retaliatory strikes.
