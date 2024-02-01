Islam Times - The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement considered the silence against the mass killing of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to be a clear violation of international values and laws.

Seyed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement, in a meeting with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General in this country, asked the international community to fulfill its responsibilities regarding the crisis in the Gaza Strip.The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement also emphasized armistice and the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief to the refugees in the Gaza Strip.The latest figures published by the Gaza health ministry indicate that around 26,751 were killed and 65,636 injured by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war on October 7.The leader of Iraq's national wisdom movement, during the meeting of the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, also supported the Iraqi government in managing the negotiations for the withdrawal of foreign troops from this country.