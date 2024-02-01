Three Persian Gulf Islands Inseparable Part of Iran: Raisi

Islam Times - Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has described the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf as inseparable territory of the country.

President Raeisi made the remarks on a visit to the southern Hormozgan province on Thursday.He underlined that the definitive and historical documents have always confirmed Iran's sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf.Referring to the constructive role of Iran in the region, President Raeisi highlighted that Iran’s position in the region has always been one of ensuring sustainable security.Thanking Iran’s security forces for creating lasting peace in the region, he added that the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman ensures security, while the presence of foreigners threatens the regional peace.Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs are an integral part of the country. The strategically located islands are close to the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil chokepoint.The islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.However, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands.